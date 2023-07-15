Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after buying an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

