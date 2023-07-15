Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.