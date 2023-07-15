Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,865 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average of $182.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

