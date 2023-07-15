Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 74,848 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7,008.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,848 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,311 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,509 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

