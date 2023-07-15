Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 909 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 2.50% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFTY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $120.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0183 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.