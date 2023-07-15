Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. BTIG Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

