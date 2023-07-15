Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,111 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $449.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $426.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

