Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $210.99 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

