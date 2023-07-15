Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 30,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

