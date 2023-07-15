Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,122,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 724,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $45.57 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

