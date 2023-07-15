Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,246.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 141,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 130,798 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 86,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

