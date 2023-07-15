Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.