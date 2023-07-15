Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.6 %

BlackRock stock opened at $728.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $678.73 and its 200 day moving average is $689.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.15.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.