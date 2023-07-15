Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,005,587 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $315.77 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.34 and a 200-day moving average of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

