Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $229.08 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

