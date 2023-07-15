Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $188.33 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

