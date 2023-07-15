Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,525,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,279,000 after buying an additional 789,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,238,000 after buying an additional 2,238,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,038,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT opened at $36.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

