Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000.

First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMAR opened at $31.60 on Friday. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06.

First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

