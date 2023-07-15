Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,009 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,528 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

BBY opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

