Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Shares of FDX opened at $257.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.59 and its 200-day moving average is $217.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $262.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

