Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 687 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

