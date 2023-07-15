Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.75 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

