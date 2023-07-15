Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $29.40 Average PT from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

BHLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,056.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,023.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 666,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 645,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $984.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.