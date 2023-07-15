Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 8,276 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.