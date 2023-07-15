Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Michael Edward Hill Sells 3,631 Shares

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) President Michael Edward Hill sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $241,534.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Edward Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 16th, Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $65.14 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

