Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.93 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.31.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

