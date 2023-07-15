BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioVie in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year. The consensus estimate for BioVie’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12).

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $183.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. BioVie has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BioVie by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioVie by 2,706.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BioVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BioVie by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioVie by 46.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of BioVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $34,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of BioVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $34,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,850.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

