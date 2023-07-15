Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE BIR opened at C$7.47 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.17.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$208.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 36.42%. Analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3943452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

