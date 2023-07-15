BJ’s Restaurants’ (BJRI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $38.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. StockNews.com upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 131.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

