BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 568.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after buying an additional 115,462 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

