Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,265,000 shares worth $38,925,200. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.