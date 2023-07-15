Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.03.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $104.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,265,000 shares valued at $38,925,200. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

