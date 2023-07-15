Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1,026.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,493 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BX opened at $104.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 127.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,265,000 shares valued at $38,925,200. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.03.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

