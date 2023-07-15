Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

