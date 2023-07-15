Breakwater Capital Group Has $507,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $244.74.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

