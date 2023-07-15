Brokerages Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Target Price at $5.38

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 3,154.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aegon by 52.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter worth $45,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

