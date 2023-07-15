Brokerages Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Target Price at $5.38

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Aegon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aegon
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.