Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $28.83

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of HIW opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.45%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

