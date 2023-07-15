Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) PT at $60.46

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.49.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Newmont Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

