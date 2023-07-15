Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price at $52.92

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

SAGE stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 56,482 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $473,449,240,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

