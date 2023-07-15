Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the year. The consensus estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 1.0 %

PACB opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 677,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 102,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.