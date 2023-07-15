Brokers Offer Predictions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,913.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

