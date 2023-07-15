Brokers Offer Predictions for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CFRUY opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

