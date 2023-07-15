Brokers Offer Predictions for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.2 %

CRVS opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

