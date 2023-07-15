Brokers Offer Predictions for Xerox Holdings Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Xerox in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -73.53%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

