Brokers Set Expectations for Eve Holding, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EVEX)

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for EVE in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EVE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.
EVE Stock Down 0.7 %
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVEX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in EVE by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVE in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in EVE in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
