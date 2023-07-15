BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $490.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $357.50.

MSTR opened at $458.86 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $475.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $135,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,518,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

