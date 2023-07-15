Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,197,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.
Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.3 %
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
