Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski anticipates that the company will earn ($5.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

BEAM opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $73.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.