Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will earn ($3.77) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

KDNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,376,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after buying an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,728,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $6,138,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $6,138,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 443,713 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,044.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,532 in the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.