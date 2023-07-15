Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.87) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.37) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $56.91 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

